Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $29.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.