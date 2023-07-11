Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

