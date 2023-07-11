Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

