Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,050 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

