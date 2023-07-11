Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 261,343 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,343 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bally’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

BALY stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

