Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 680 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 258,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

