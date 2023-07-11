Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,945 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts
In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.
Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.
Advance Auto Parts Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Read More
