Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $295.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.