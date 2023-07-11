Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 294.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 113,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

