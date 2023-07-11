Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 306.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of Synaptics worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

