Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.09 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 109,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

