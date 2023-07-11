Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

