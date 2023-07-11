Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.04.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.