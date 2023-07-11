Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.42% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 40.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,452,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $227.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

