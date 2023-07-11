Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have commented on REYN. UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

