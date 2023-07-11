Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

