Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Citigroup cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile



Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

