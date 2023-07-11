Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $143.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $149.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

