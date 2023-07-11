Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,673 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

