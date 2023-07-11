Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

