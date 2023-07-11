Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

CNI opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

