Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
NYSE:DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
