Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

