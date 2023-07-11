Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

