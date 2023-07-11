Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE D opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.