Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

