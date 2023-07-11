DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

