DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

