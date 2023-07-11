DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
