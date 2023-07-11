East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Critical Contrast

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% U.S. Global Investors 17.39% 5.62% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for East Resources Acquisition and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.84 $3.82 million $0.21 14.52

U.S. Global Investors has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. The firm conducts external research to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

