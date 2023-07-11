Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

