Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 55,548 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

