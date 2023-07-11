Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $138,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $453.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.44.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

