Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Price Performance
Shares of Energous stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.49. Energous has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
