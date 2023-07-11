Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of Energous stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.49. Energous has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.57.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous by 963.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 181,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.