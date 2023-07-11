Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

ERF opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,622,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 1,839.6% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

