Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
