Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.