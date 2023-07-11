Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akita Drilling’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Akita Drilling in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.
Akita Drilling Price Performance
Akita Drilling has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$9.23.
Akita Drilling Company Profile
AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.
