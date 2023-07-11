Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akita Drilling’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Akita Drilling in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling Price Performance

Akita Drilling has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$9.23.

Akita Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling ( TSE:AKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.00 million.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.