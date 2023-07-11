Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

TSE ERO opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$28.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.6521739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

