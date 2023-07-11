Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
ESP opened at $16.36 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.