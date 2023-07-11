Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

