Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

