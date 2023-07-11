Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

