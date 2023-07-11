Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

