Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.