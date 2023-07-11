Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $534.33 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.66.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.33.

About Monolithic Power Systems



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

