Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

KBWD opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

