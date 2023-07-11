Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

