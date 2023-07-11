Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

