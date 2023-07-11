Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

