Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

