Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 175.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 463,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 295,178 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 173,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 187,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

